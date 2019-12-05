Marcelle L. Hoover 90, of Campbellsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Eminence. Marcelle graduated from Sharon Hill PA High School.
Preceding her in death were her parents William M. and Marcelle Fraser; her husband who she wed on June 2, 1951, in Philadelphia Penn., William H. Hoover; son, Darrel Hoover; daughter, Sandra L. Floore; and brother, William Fraser.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Mike) Kirkland, Jacqueline (Gary) Potts and Cheryl (Ray) Parker; sisters, Vie Balderson and Dot Merola; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Castle Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 132, Eminence Ky. 40019.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Dec. 5, 2019