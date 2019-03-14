Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Taylor. View Sign

Margaret Ann Lawson Taylor, 71, of Milton, entered this life on November 28, 1947, in La Grange, Ky. She was the loving daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Lindsay Lawson. She resided all of her life in Trimble County and was a 1967 graduate of Trimble County High School. On June 16, 1967, Margaret was united in marriage to Gary S. Taylor in Bedford, Ky. This happy union of 51 years was blessed with two daughters, Lori and Leigh. She was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church in Milton for twenty years. In her early years she enjoyed babysitting many children in the Milton community. She later taught head start at Milton Elementary school for a few years. Margaret worked many years as a private caregiver for many families in Jefferson County and Trimble County. She had worked for several years for Wal-Mart in Madison and was a member of the Milton Homemaker's Club. For the past 20 years Margaret was a member of the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton. She dearly loved her grandchildren and was an awesome cook and baker.Ê Margaret died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 3:31 p.m. at the Hickory Creek of Madison in Madison, Indiana.

Margaret will be missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Gary S. Taylor of Milton, Kentucky; her loving daughters, Lori Taylor of Milton, Kentucky, Leigh Taylor Osborne and her husband, John of Turners Station, Kentucky; her loving grandchildren, Craig Hughes, Kati Stethen (Andrew), Kathryn Herald, Alexis Kendrick, and Adam Fisher; her adoring great grandchildren, Bryson Stethen, Caroline Beheler and Waylon Beheler; her loving sisters, Frankie Powell and her husband, Russell of Bedford, Kentucky, Dee Younger and her husband, Jim of Walton, Kentucky; her loving brothers, Anthony Lawson and his wife, Dottie of Bedford, Kentucky, David Lawson and his wife, Brenda of Lexington, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by herÊfather, Frank Lawson and her mother, Dorothy Lindsay Lawson.Ê

