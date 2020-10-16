1/
Marion Franklin McCane Sr.

BEDFORD, Ky. – Marion Franklin McCane, Sr. 75, of Bedford, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health in LaGrange, Kentucky.
Survivors include two daughters: Angela (Wayne) Handlon of Milton, and Ruth (Donald) Willard of Frankfort, Kentucky; two sons: Marion F. "Frank" (Kim) McCane of Hanover, Indiana, and James F. (Kristie) McCane of Bedford; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis, Sr. and Anna Mae Smith McCane; his second wife, Maria Lake McCane; one infant daughter, Anna Jo McCane.
The Rev. Ron Diehl conducted funeral services, Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with interment in Bedford Cemetery. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford was in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
