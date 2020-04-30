Mark Alvin Gray, 59, of Milton, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Diana L. Smith Gray; a son, Mark Gray of Evansville, Ind.; a stepson, Travis (Malachi) Copple of Seymour, Ind.; a stepdaughter, Shauna (John) Plumer of Seymour, Ind.; his parents, Alvin and Betty Gray of Iowa; and six grandchildren.
Private graveside services were held Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lexington Cemetery for immediate family only due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC recommendations, State and Local government mandates and the family's wishes. Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Ind. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 30, 2020