Mark Joseph Hewitt, 56, of Bedford died Saturday, June 4, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Roseann Skaggs Hewitt of Bedford; his children, Joseph Fredrick Scott Hewitt of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Chris "Bubba" (Kayla) Hewitt of Bedford, Shayman Kyle Quire and Shiloh "Pepper" Kane Real both of Bedford; and three grandchildren. His parents, Walter D. and Beatrice Josephine Brown Hewitt; and his mother and father-in-law Nancy and Cecil Skaggs preceded him in death.
Services were held Monday, June 10, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford with the Rev. Gregg Fisher officiating. Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery.
Published in The Trimble Banner on June 13, 2019