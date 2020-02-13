Martha D. (Peak) Holt

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Martha D. Peak Holt, 75 of Bedford, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Lemuel (Sherele) Neisius of Greensburg, Ind.; daughters, Mimi (Barry) Sherrell of Bedford and Nina Sadler of Bedford; seven grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Mary Pauline Jones Harvey.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Sherrell officiating. Burial was at Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 13, 2020
