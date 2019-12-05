Mary Elizabeth Wall Myatt, 91, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Masonic Homes in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her children, Edward (Vicki) Myatt, Jr. of Woodbury, Minn., Vicky (Anthony) Beall of Warsaw, Ky., and Danny (Dani Lu) Myatt of Glendale, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Wagoner Wall; and her husband, Edward Glendale Myatt, Sr.
Cremation was chosen with a Memorial and Celebration of Life is scheduled for Spring of 2020. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Dec. 5, 2019