Melvin Lee "Pete" Ely III, of Seymour, Ind., died March 28, 2020.
He was born September 14, 1977, in Louisville Kentucky to his father, Melvin Lee Ely, Jr. and his mother Sandra Lynn McCarver Ely.
Pete will always be remembered for his love for family. He enjoyed tinkering, drones and playing guitar.
He is preceded in death by his father; his brother, Thomas Ely; and his step-brother, Terry Wayne "TJ" Merideth Jr.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra Ely (Terry Wayne, Sr.) Merideth; his children, Anastasia Ely, Melissa Engelking, Michael Ely and Josh Walters; his fiancé, Jamie Johnson; his grandchildren, Emily Ely, Michael Ely, Haley Engleking and Josie Walters; his siblings, Angela Reyes, Donald Ely, and William Ely; ex-wife, Lisa Ely; step-sister, Jessica Merideth; and step-brothers, Aaron Merideth and Joshua Merideth.
The family will have a private service at Burkholder Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes 419 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Ind., with a memorial service when the social distancing requirements are lifted.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 2, 2020