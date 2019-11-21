Michael Joseph Brierly

Michael Joseph Brierly, 48, of Milton died Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Kings Daughter's Health in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include his mother Linda Temple Huff of Milton, KY; children: Matasha (Alex) Uribe of Prestonburg, Ky., and Megan Chaffins of Paintsville, Ky.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Brierly; and an infant granddaughter, Kylie Chaffins.
Cremation was chosen. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Nov. 21, 2019
