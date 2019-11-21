Michael Joseph Brierly, 48, of Milton died Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Kings Daughter's Health in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include his mother Linda Temple Huff of Milton, KY; children: Matasha (Alex) Uribe of Prestonburg, Ky., and Megan Chaffins of Paintsville, Ky.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Brierly; and an infant granddaughter, Kylie Chaffins.
Cremation was chosen. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Nov. 21, 2019