Nancy R. Harmon, 86, of Carrollton, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Madison, Ind.

Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Thursday, June 20, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Jim Stewart officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Carrollton, Ky.

Survivors include: three daughters, Rhonda G. Smith of Bedford, Ky., Connie F. Kemper of Bedford, and Lisa D. Chandler of Carrollton; step-daughter; Lori Harmon of Missouri; a son, Richard H. Harmon of Bedford; and step-son, David Harmon of California; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Georgia Lee Mills Garrett; and her husband, Lorraine Miles "Tiny" Harmon.

