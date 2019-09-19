Nellie Aldean Aldridge Smith, 92, of Bedford died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bedford.
Survivors include her children, Jim Smith of Bedford, Brenda Wentworth of Bedford, and Dannie (Vonetta) Smith of Hanover, Ind.; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Ethel Colston Aldridge; her husband, Boyd Russell Smith; her children, Linda Bell, and Boyd Russell Smith Jr.; and a grandson.
Services will be held 11a.m, Thursday, Sept. 19, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with the Rev. Paul Limato officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery in Bedford.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Sept. 19, 2019