Nicole Brooke Wright Aters, 39, of South Bend, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Baptist Health in New Albany, Ind.
Survivors include her children; Gage Michael Turnbo and Amara Katherine Aters of South Bend; step-father Neil (Susan) Wright of Campbellsburg, Ky.; her maternal grandmother Ninetta Thompson of Pendleton, Ky.; Her parents, David Gosser and Lisa Wright; maternal grandfather, Wallace Thompson; and paternal grandparents Norris and Geneva Wright, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2. p.m., Saturday June 22, 2019, with visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service at Sligo Baptist Church in Sligo, Ky.
Published in The Trimble Banner on June 20, 2019