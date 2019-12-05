Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ora Beatrice "Bea Bea" (Pyles) Peniston. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ora Beatrice "Bea Bea" Pyles Peniston, 99 of Turners Station passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Leslie and Carrie Duvall Pyles, she worked at The Furniture Factory as an assembler for 30 plus years and was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church. Bea Bea was preceded in death by her husbands, David Bray, Herman McManis and William H. Peniston; two sisters, Elva Mae Powell and Laura Frances Rodgers; and five brothers, Tim, Ira, Raymond, Clifford and Howard Pyles.

Survivors include daughters, Connie Bray Batts of Turners Station and Patty Bray Hinton of Erlanger, Ky.; four sons, Billy (Liz) Peniston of Danville, JT (Phyllis) Peniston of Bedford, Terry (Jean) Peniston of Lexington and Lloyd (Jennifer) Peniston of New Castle, Ky.; 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Mike Frey, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Carrollton Masonic Cemetery. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home

Honorary Pallbearers are grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Active Pallbearers are Dallas Cantrall, Kayla Cantrall, Terry Peniston, Brent Batts, Kim Habermehl, Billy Peniston, Lloyd Peniston, Gary Mitchell and JT Peniston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hopewell Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Campbellsburg, KY 40011.



