Paul Richard Dabkowski, 81, of Pendleton, formerly of Campbellsburg, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born on July 21, 1938, to the late Theodore and Ann Dabkowski in Hartford, Conn.

He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife of 46 years, Vivian Thomas Dabkowski of Pendleton, KY; his children, Steven Dabkowski of Harpers Ferry, W. Va., Charmaine McClure of Pendleton, George Diven of Pendleton, Robbie Jaehnigen and her husband Billy Dick of Sulphur, Paul Dabkowski of Bowie, Md., and Kevin Dabkowski of Va.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Christopher Dabkowski; and one daughter, Aileen Dabkowski.

Memorial services for Paul were March 19, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg with the Rev. Ron McGlaughlin officiating the services.