Raymond Abbott Sr., 71, of Bedford, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his Trimble County residence.

Survivors include his wife, Inge Smothers Abbott of Bedford; his children, Raymond (Cathy) Abbott, Jr. of Milton, Ky., Chris (Amanda) Abbott of Milton, Ky., Michelle (Kevin) Madsen, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ervin and Martha Jane Combs Abbott; and a son, Timothy W. Breeden.

Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford, with the Rev. Kerry Dale Spencer officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moffett Cemetery, in Milton.