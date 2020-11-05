1/
Rita Ann Horn Riggs
LaGRANGE, Ky. – Rita Ann Horn-Riggs, 71, of LaGrange, Kentucky died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Riggs; a son, Robert Horn Jr. and parent, Gathe Cockrell.
Survivors include her children, Carla (Willie) Bynum, Gregory Horn, Julia (Robert) Wilson, Angela Horn and Christopher (Urszula) Horn; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
