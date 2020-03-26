Robert Allan "Bobby" Shelley, 73 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Louisville. He was born July 1, 1946 in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Robert Thomas and Danette (Wright) Shelley.

Survivors include his wife, the former P.J. Lord, to whom he was married for twenty-seven years; three daughters, Patricia "Trish" Myers and her husband, Rob of Versailles, Ind., Jennifer Cox, and Audrey Devine and her husband, Brad, all of Pewee Valley; one son, Michael Shelley of Bedford; one brother, Terry Shelley and his wife, Mary, of Bedford; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Teresa Maxwell; and one brother, Dale Shelley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.