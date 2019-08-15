Robert Charles Young, 81, of Bedford, died at the Veterans Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Maiken Ischiel Young of Bedford; and his daughter, Kirsten (Tony) Clingerman of Lexington, Ky. He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Young; and his mother, Martha Jean Harper Young.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 17, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Aug. 15, 2019