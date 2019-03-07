Robert Lee Fryman, 87, of Milton, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence in Milton.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, at Milton United Methodist Church, in Milton. Interment was in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Lytle Funeral Homes & Cremation Service was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Peggy Huff of Milton; his sons, Robert (Sherry) Fryman of Milton, Jerry (Lisa) Fryman of Milton, and Kenneth (Darlene) Fryman of Bedford, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. His parents, Harmon Lee and Ethel May (Jones) Fryman; and his son, Timothy Fryman preceded him in death.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 7, 2019