Obituary

Robert Lee Fryman, 87, of Milton, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence in Milton.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, at Milton United Methodist Church, in Milton. Interment was in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Lytle Funeral Homes & Cremation Service was entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter, Peggy Huff of Milton; his sons, Robert (Sherry) Fryman of Milton, Jerry (Lisa) Fryman of Milton, and Kenneth (Darlene) Fryman of Bedford, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. His parents, Harmon Lee and Ethel May (Jones) Fryman; and his son, Timothy Fryman preceded him in death.

Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Trimble Banner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close