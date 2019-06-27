Robert Kenneth "Bob" Albert, 75, of Bedford died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services will be held7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia June Sutherland Albert of Bedford; four sons, Michael Todd Albert of Bedford, Robert Douglas Albert, Greensburg, Ind, Kenneth Wade Albert of Bedford, and Damon Joseph (Stephanie) Albert of Bedford; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvio J. Albert and Priscilla Dorothy (Davis) Albert; a grandchild, John Merideth; a great-grandchild, Jaxon Wingham; and his father and mother-in-law, Ishmael and June Sutherland.
Published in The Trimble Banner on June 27, 2019