Robert Lee "Bob" Adams, 70, of Madison, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norton Hospital Brownsboro in Louisville, Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife, Sallie of Madison; daughters: China (Bill) Pittenger of Aurora, Ind. and Christen (Seth Hengstler) Adams of Franklin, Ohio; his son, Robert B. (Miranda) Adams of Madison; his father, Edgar L. Adams of Madison; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Zelda Adams.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 19, at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, in Madison, with Mr. Dave Adams officiating.
Published in The Trimble Banner on May 23, 2019