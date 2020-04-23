Ronald McCane, 70, of Milton, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Welch McCane; one daughter, Anna (Jeff) Hawkins of Carrollton, Ky.; two sons, Steven (Gina) McCane of Lexington, Ky., and Glenn (Stephanie) McCane of Denton, Texas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis and Anna Mae Smith McCane.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services will be held. Interment will be in Bedford Cemetery. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 23, 2020