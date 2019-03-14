Rosa 'Rosie' Lee Mahoney Mack, 77, of Madison, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Lee 'Butch' Mack of Madison; her daughter, Darlene (Wade) Carrivue, of Ghent, Ky.; her son, Orville (Carol) Marsh of Madison; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, George Mahoney; her mother, Josie Davis Mahoney; and her daughters, Anita Marsh, and Patricia Locke.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., by Pastor Frank Hile and Pastor Steve Herald at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Ind.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 14, 2019