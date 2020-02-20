Rosalie King Carey, 84, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Lee Carey of Bedford; children, Dennis (Debbie) Masterson of Madison, Ind., Theresa Rhea of Bedford, David Masterson of Bedford, Janet (Darryl) Madell of Taylor, Mich.; and son-in-law Larry Cann of Fort Myers Fla.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Herbert and Gladys Stansbury King; and one daughter, Diane Cann.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford, with Pastor Jacob Nyman officiating. Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery in Bedford.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 20, 2020