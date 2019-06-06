Ruth Lee Dunn Leach, 85, of Bedford, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Bedford.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford with Brother James Workman officiating. Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery, in Bedford.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Lee Hancock of Milton, Ky.; and Gary Thomas (Brenda) Leach of Bedford; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Cox Dunn; and her husband, Gayle Thomas Leach.
Published in The Trimble Banner on June 6, 2019