Ruth Ann Cole Webb, 79, of Bedford, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Providence Richwood in La Grange, Ky.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 2, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with the Rev. Bimp McAlister officiating. Burial was in Bedford Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Robert 'Bob' Webb of Bedford; her daughter, Beth Webb (Jeff) Brown of Shelbyville, Ky.; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her parents, William P. and Fern Reed Cole; one son, Rob Webb; and two great-grandchildren preceded her in death.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 14, 2019