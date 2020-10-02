BEDFORD, Ky. – Shirley A. Clifton Richmond, 76, of Bedford, died Wednesday, Sept, 9, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include her husband, David R. Richmond; one daughter, Ruth Ann Richmond of Bedford; one son: David D. (Cindy) Richmond of Bedford; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Carl and Shirley Mae Snow Clifton.

Private funeral services will be conducted at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with interment to follow in Campbellsburg, Ky. Cemetery.



