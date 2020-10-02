BEDFORD, Ky. – Stella Grace Sullivan, 81, of Bedford, and the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Huffman) Morrison, was born on June 5, 1939, in Trimble County, Ky. She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Trimble County. On December 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Tom Sullivan in Vevay, Ind.. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Bedford and enjoyed walking, being involved in her church, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving, strong-willed woman who was Mamaw to everyone. Mrs. Sullivan passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health La Grange in La Grange, Ky.
Her life will be cherished by her children: Cindy Frazier and her husband, Terry, Tim Sullivan and his wife, Cathy, Buford Sullivan, and Kenny Sullivan, all of Bedford; her step-children: Alvin Sullivan, Sr. and his wife, Alice of Bedford, and Joyce Hogg of Charlestown, Indiana; her sister: Phyllis Payton, of Milton; twenty-four grandchildren, forty-three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sullivan; her son, Tommy Dean Sullivan; her step-sons: Everett Sullivan, Benny Sullivan, and Lucian Sullivan; and her brothers: Jim Morrison, Wesley Morrison, Sr., and Pete Morrison.
Bro. Bill Waugh and Bro. Ron Deil conducted funeral services Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, on Madison's hilltop. Interment followed in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at lytlewelty.com.