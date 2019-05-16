Susan D. Hendricks, 55, of Hanover, formerly of Trimble County, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Lytle Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Wood Oakley Chapel, 37 High Street, in Milton, Ky. with interment to follow in Moffett Cemetery in Milton. Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Thursday.
Survivors include her husband, Robert W. Hendricks; her sons, Cody (Mary) Hendricks, and Nathan Hendricks, all of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gene and Betty (Kyle) Handlon.
