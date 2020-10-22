MADISON, Ind. – Tammy L. Callis, 61, of Madison, Indiana died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Norton Hospital Brownsboro in Louisville.

Survivors include her husband, Terry "Tee" Callis, of Madison; her children, Leeann (Trent) Smith and Kyle Joseph (Lindsey) Callis, both of Madison; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Wadena O'Neal Bachmann.

The Revs. Chris Chavez and Ferrill Davis will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Green Road Baptist Church, 432 Green Road, Madison, with interment to follow in Bedford I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bedford, Kentucky. Friends and family may call at the Green Road Baptist Church from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, and from 11a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Lytle Welty Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison were entrusted with the arrangements.

