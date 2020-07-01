MILTON, Ky. – Mrs. Teresa L. "Trisha" Hicks Edens Neel, 67, of Milton, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:05 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Survivors include her sons, Leslie Darrell (Anna) Edens, Jr. of Locust, Ky., Stacey Allen Edens and his fiancée, Ashley Gripshover of Carrollton, Ky., Dusty J. (Leigh) Edens of Milton; her daughter, Julia A. Neel of Bedford, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Barney Hicks; her mother, Millie Kate Hearne Hicks Garvey; her step father, David Garvey; and her infant daughter.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, by Pastor David "Milkweed" Wotier at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Graveside services were held Thursday in the Owenton Cemetery in Owenton, Ky.



