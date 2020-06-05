MILTON, Ky. – Terrell "Terry" D. Ginn, 60, of Milton died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Ceneita of Milton; his children, McKenna Ginn of Bedford and Alex Ginn of Washington, D.C.; his parents, Dallas and Shirley Ginn of Milton; his step-daughter, Brittany Smith of Dover, Tenn.; and two step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Allen and Bernice Hudson; and his paternal grandparents, Carly and Faynola Ginn.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, on Madison's hilltop with the Rev. Ferrell Davis officiating.
