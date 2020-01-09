Vina Grace Staples Leach, 99, of Bedford, Ky., died Dec. 31, 2019, at her Trimble County residence.
Survivors include her children, Buford Leach of Bedford, Linda Fewell of Bedford, Gary (Abby) Leach of Scottsburg, Ind., Connie (Bobby) Burnett of Campbellsburg, Ky., and Mary (Glen) Napier of Bedford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Howard and Stella Mae Garret Staples; her husband, Andrew Wilson Leach; son, John Leach; daughter, Myrene Gross; son-in-law Edward Fewell, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Harmon Leach.
Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford, with the Rev. Gregg Fisher officiating. Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Jan. 9, 2020