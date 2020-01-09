Wanda Elaine Craig Andrew, 91, of Bedford died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her Trimble County residence.

Survivors include her children Bradford Andrew Jr, of Bedford, Pam Marshall of Bedford and Terry Andrew and his companion Rhonda Carter of Bedford; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurley Brack, and Marjorie Kendall Craig; her husband Bradford Andrew Sr.; and her infant daughter Penny Elaine Andrew.

Services for Wanda will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bedford Baptist Church, in Bedford, with the Rev. Mark Payton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery in Bedford. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford has been entrusted with the arrangements.