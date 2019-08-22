William Arnold Abbott, 79, of Bowling Green died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug.16, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial followed with military honors in Fairview Cemetery.
He was the son of the late William Earl Abbott and Zelma Hall Abbott. Mr. Abbott was born in Trimble County, Ky., on May 19, 1940. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Bowling Green American Legion Post No. 23. He was a member of the Simpson County Game & Fish Club and was an avid fisherman. Arnold, aka "Grandaddy," loved westerns, playing poker and spending time with his family. He worked for Cutler-Hammer Tool & Die for over 30 years.?
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Douglas Abbott; his mother, Zelma Hall Abbott; three daughters, Melissa Keen (Tim), Tracey McCoy (Wade) and Heather Baker(Chuck); two sisters, Vickie Chism Lynn) and Karen Robbins (Frank); three brothers, Bobby, Larry and Chris Abbott; eight grandchildren, Bryan Keen, Rachel Miller, Josh McCoy, Jared Keen, Cameron Ogles, Lauren Keen, Caleb Ogles and Chucky Baker; two great grandchildren, Riley Miller and Avery Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.?
J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel - Lovers Lane was in charge of the arrangement.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Aug. 22, 2019