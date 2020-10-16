1/
William Calvert Chatham Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEPUTY, Ind. – William Calvert Chatham, Sr., 76, of Deputy, Indiana, died 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Deputy.
Survivors include his sons, William (Kim) Chatham, Jr. of Madison, Indiana, Michael Shannon Chatham of Madison, John Chatham of Louisville, Kentucky, Billy Joe Chatham of Deputy, Curtis (Krista) Chatham of Madison, Corey Chatham of Madison, David "Spanky" (Dana) Copeland of Bedford, Kentucky, James (Lee) Copeland of Hanover, Indiana; his daughters, Julie (Johnny) Caldwell of Deputy and Debbie (Delbert) Reece of Madison; 21-grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Chatham; mother, Myrtle Mae Coghill Chatham; two grandchildren; and his wife, Linda Edwards Chatham.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Rodney Nay and Chaplain Mike Bath officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, near Madison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved