DEPUTY, Ind. – William Calvert Chatham, Sr., 76, of Deputy, Indiana, died 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Deputy.

Survivors include his sons, William (Kim) Chatham, Jr. of Madison, Indiana, Michael Shannon Chatham of Madison, John Chatham of Louisville, Kentucky, Billy Joe Chatham of Deputy, Curtis (Krista) Chatham of Madison, Corey Chatham of Madison, David "Spanky" (Dana) Copeland of Bedford, Kentucky, James (Lee) Copeland of Hanover, Indiana; his daughters, Julie (Johnny) Caldwell of Deputy and Debbie (Delbert) Reece of Madison; 21-grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Chatham; mother, Myrtle Mae Coghill Chatham; two grandchildren; and his wife, Linda Edwards Chatham.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Rodney Nay and Chaplain Mike Bath officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, near Madison.

