Mr. William E. "Stocky" Stockdale
William E. "Stocky" Stockdale, age 92 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, with his family by his side. Mr. Stockdale was a World War II Veteran providing service as a radio mechanic with the Air Force. He worked at Spalding Dry Cleaning as a routeman for over 30 years. Upon retiring from Spalding, he worked part-time at Napa Auto Parts in Lyndon for 19 years. "Stocky" loved driving the highways of the United States and enjoyed the countryside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl A. and Bessie Ellen Hewitt Stockdale; brother, Herbert Stockdale; sisters, Juanita Hawkins, Earline Shields, Julia Jackson, Ruby Davis and Wanda Jean Pyles.
Mr. Stockdale is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Betty Mae Broyles Stockdale; their children, Rendell, Gregory, Donna, Monica Lacy (Mickey) and William "Blan" Stockdale (Jiashin); 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Laverne Stockdale Evans; many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday, June 19, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, in Louisville, Ky. (in Middletown). A celebration of Stocky's life was held Saturday at the funeral home, burial followed in Bedford City Cemetery, Bedford, Ky.  To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
June 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Stocky. Betty and Stocky have been wonderful neighbors for 28 years.
We admired how active they remained. They enjoyed traveling and shared stories about their trips out West.
Our condolences to Betty and all of Stocky's family.

Rest In Peace,
Barry and Carol Gayheart

Carol Gayheart
Neighbor
