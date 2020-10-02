1/
William Lee "Bill" Poe
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – William Lee "Bill" Poe, 71, of Shelbyville, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Louisville.
 Survivors include his wife, Loretta Jane Poe of Shelbyville; daughters, Carissa Waldridge (Ron) of Waddy, Crystol Hinkle (Kevin) of Smithfield, and Carla "Mikki" Hughes (Dan) of Simpsonville; his mother, Martha Ann Poe of Shelbyville; 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Dewayne Poe; his father, Jesse William Poe, Sr.; his mother, Frances McDole Lawson; his grandparents, Tandy and Edith McDole and Lawrence "Poppy" and Rose Poe; and a great-granddaughter. 
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Shelbyville Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
