William Robert Dean, 72, of Bedford, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his children, William Robert (Misty) Dean Jr. of Lexington, Ky., and Christopher Andrew Dean of La Grange, Ky.; and four grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John Lewis and Margaret Smith Dean; and his wife, Dorothy Dale Andrew Dean.
Services were held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford with the Rev. Gregg Fisher officiating. Burial was private and at Bedford Cemetery, Bedford, Ky.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Nov. 21, 2019