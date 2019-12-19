Wilma Jean Wentworth, 92, of Louisville, Ky, passed away on December 8, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky. with her loving family around her. She was born on May 20, 1927 to the late Alva and Genevieve Wentworth in Bedford, Ky.
Wilma loved and cared for everyone. She absolutely adored her nieces and nephews like they were her own. One of her greatest joys was taking her nephew to the Louisville Colonels games. She loved to do Easter egg hunts with them and enjoyed swimming. Wilma loved to play women's softball and she was also a big fan of bowling. She was devoted and caring member of Vine Street Baptist Church in Louisville. KY. Wilma retired from Hillerich and Bradsby after forty years of devoted service.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her sister, Clemma Wentworth Pettit of Louisville, Ky.; nieces; nephews; and a host of family and friends all of whom will miss her dearly.
Wilma is proceeded in death by her parents; and, two brothers Walton and Vyrel Wentworth.
Services for Wilma were at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home Bedford, Ky., with Mrs. Nancy Burrows officiating the services.
Visitation was Thursday, December 12, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky.
Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery, Bedford, Ky.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Dec. 19, 2019