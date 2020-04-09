|
Adeline VanRhee DeGraaf
Born: October 17, 1927
Died: April 4, 2020
Adeline VanRhee DeGraaf, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Luther Oaks Retirement Center in Bloomington IL.
She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Betty), Brentwood, TN, Greg (Denise), Normal, IL, Mark (Janet), Zionsville, IN, eight grandchildren, Pam (Charles) Godwin, Rick (Ashley) Bundy, Peter DeGraaf, Alex DeGraaf, Katie (Audrey) DeGraaf, Anna DeGraaf, Eric (Danielle) DeGraaf, Jenny DeGraaf, twelve great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Corene DeGraaf.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Douglas P DeGraaf, Sr, her parents and her siblings
Adeline was born in Jamestown Township, Michigan on October 17, 1927. She graduated with a teaching certificate from Calvin College and continued with graduate special education classes at Northwestern University. She married Douglas P. DeGraaf on June 11, 1952, and had a wonderful full life raising their three sons, supporting Doug in his ministry in the Northern Illinois Methodist Conference, and substitute teaching. One of Adeline's great pleasures was participating in the Ministers' Wives Choir of the conference. She especially loved spending time with her family and her special friends at Spring Ridge in Bloomington, and attending Illinois Wesleyan University Basketball games. In retirement Adeline and Doug loved traveling and in their travels, visited 6 of the 7 continents.
A special thank you to all of Adeline's caregivers over the last several years who provided such compassionate care for her.
No service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life is planned in late summer or early fall. At that time Adeline and Doug, a Korean War Veteran, will be interred together at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
The family requests donations to the DeGraaf Family Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online a www.calvertmemorial.com