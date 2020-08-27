Alamae Long
Alamae "Peggy" Long, 88 of Streator passed away Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at OSF St. James Hospital, Pontiac.
Peggy was born in rural Doniphan, Missouri, to Al and Ollie Mae Robinson. She moved, with her family, to Streator in 1945.
She married Donald Long, the absolute love of her life, on April 26, 1952, after waiting a year for him to come home to her from the Korean War. They remained devoted to each other for 68 years.
Peggy loved spending time in the kitchen baking so she could spoil her children and grandchildren with delicious cookies, cakes, pies and bread. She also loved her flower gardens and never turned down the chance to go shopping for more flowers.
She was a life-long member of the Bridge Street Church of Christ.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Donald, her children, Dale (Kathy) Long, Donald (Patty) Long and Kim (Kenny) Depoister; beloved grandchildren, Donnie (Tara) Long, Sunny Weller, Robbie (Kelly) Long, Dale Long II, Crystal (Mike) Persinger, Sarah (Josh) Yankura, Leni (Dan) Kuntz and Kyle Depoister; and her greatest joy, 23 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Irene (Ellis) Emmons, Pauline (Russell) Holland, Lelia (Robert) Longnecker, Lillian Gore and Vida Jean Frey, brothers, Truman Robinson, Carl Robinson, J.M. (Barbara) Robinson and Dwain Robinson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 - 11:30 am at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am at the funeral home with Rev. Dan Henry officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews, Larry Gore, David Gore and Jeff Frey.
Memorials may be made in Peggy's name to Operation Smile or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social distancing guidelines and face masks will be required.
