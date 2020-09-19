1/1
Albert C. Perkins
Albert C. Perkins

Born: December 1, 1937; in Marseilles, IL

Died: September 17, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Albert C. "Pete" Perkins, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 22 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles at a later date.

Pete was born December 1, 1937, in Marseilles, to John and Susie (Engard) Perkins. On September 7, 1956, he married Wilma Brockman of Marseilles who survives.

We don't have the words to convey exactly how we feel. We are sad. Today our father has left this world. We will no longer be able to hear his voice. We won't hear him laugh. We will not be able to celebrate another birthday or Christmas with him. We are profoundly sad. The youngest grandchildren won't remember him, and the older ones will surely grieve. In the quiet of the day, we will reflect and miss him. All of us on this side of heaven will mourn.

Something else happened today. Our father stopped hurting. The pain subsided, and he was given a new unbroken body. He is laughing. Yes, we shall miss him but he will always be with us. More importantly, he is standing in the presence of Jesus. He is finally able to hear those words he has longed to hear: well done my son, welcome home, you have been a faithful servant, I will make you ruler over many things, enter into the joy of our Lord. He was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ. He has fought a good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.

We hurt and grieve, each in our own way. As we grieve, we praise God for the legacy that our father has left behind. He was a role model to all of us and especially to his grandchildren.

He was a loving husband, full of compassion and care. Our parents were married for 64 years. We know our mother's heart is broken into pieces but she will stay strong to the finish, just like us. One day, we too will shuffle off this mortal soil and gravity will no longer bind us to this earth. We will enter the throne room of our Lord, where as we are called home, our father will be waiting for us, and we will run into his loving arms.

Pete was employed by Carpenters Union # 195 and was given a 50-year pin. He loved Fords and always owned one. He could fix anything.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; three daughters, Cindy Eutis, Laurie (Etem) Gaba, and Connie (Tom) Zeiter; two sons, Mike (Michelle) Perkins and John (Robin) Perkins; twelve grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Wilmer and Luease Brockman; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Perkins; a son-in-law, Gary Eutis; and two granddaughters, Sarah Eutis and Ashley Zeiter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
