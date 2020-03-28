|
Albert E. Walling
Born: October 7, 1941; in Streator, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Albert E. Walling, 78, of Ottawa, formerly of Streator and Long Beach, Cal., died on Thursday morning, March 26 at his home. Private services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with the Rev. William Clark, officiating. Private burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Streator. Visitation will be private.
Mr. Walling was born on Oct. 7, 1941 in Streator to Edwin and Louise (Steinbrink) Walling. He worked in Long Beach, California, for many years, until his retirement.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Karen (Wayne) Bower, of Ottawa and Lucinda (Dale) Krog, of N. Carolina., one nephew Robert (Crystal) Bower, one niece Kim (Ryan) Rice, and 2 great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Kay Smith.
Memorials may be directed to the .
