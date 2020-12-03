1/1
Albert Latimer
Albert Latimer

Born: March 12, 1939; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 30, 2020; in Spring Valley, IL

Albert Latimer, 81, of Marseilles, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.

Private family services will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Nichol Cemetery in Marseilles, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post #235. Due to current State of Illinois guidelines capacity limitations will be in effect. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Albert was born on March 12, 1939 in Ottawa, to James and Anna Mae (Foster) Latimer. He was a graduate of Seneca High School. In 1960, Al married Karen Harvey in Marseilles. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Al served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army for four years. He was stationed at the DMZ during the Korean War. Al also served in the Army National Guard, where he was called to service in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the American Legion Post #235. Al was a volunteer for the Marseilles Ambulance Service. He retired from Caterpillar in Aurora, after a career of over 30 years as a machine repairman and shop foreman. After retirement, Al enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and gardening. He was also an avid animal lover, especially bulldogs.

For the past 8 ½ years, Al was a resident of the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle, IL where he spent a great deal of time perfecting his BINGO game.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, three children, Julie (Bill) Saager, David (Leanne) Latimer, and Debbie (Dave) Ikerd, five grandchildren, Jason Saager, Tom Latimer, Jessica (Benton) Bohannan, Jeff Saager, and Erin (Chaz) Jonassen, three great grandchildren, Landon, Lily, and Clayton Saager, and a brother, Leslie (Carolyn) Latimer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ron Latimer, and his beloved furry companion, Lucky Dog.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activities Department in LaSalle, or to the American Legion Post #235 in Marseilles.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
