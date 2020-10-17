Alda J. Michaelson
Born: August 17, 1936; La Salle
Died: October 14, 2020; Sheridan
SHERIDAN – Alda J. Michaelson, 84, of Sheridan, IL died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence, with her beloved husband by her side.
She was born August 17, 1936 in La Salle, IL, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Vera (Nissen) McLaughlin. She hadworked at Vendo and Western-Electric in Montgomery, IL, and Gord Plastic Mfg. In Sandwich, IL. After many years working in the factories, she went to work cleaning homes in the area until she suffered a debilitating stroke 3 months ago.
She was agreat animal lover, especially horses. She and her husband raised thoroughbred horses for over 30 years. Many of the offspring went to race tracks or became hunter jumpers. Occasionally, she and her husband would go to the race track to watch the races ,and lately they watched the races on TVG. All through life she had a very strong work ethic.
Hersurvivors include her husband of 39 years, Clifford L Michaelson; daughter, KathyHudgens of Kansas City, MO; son,Larry Wilson of Hot Springs, AR; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim and Larry McLaughlin, both of Sheridan, IL, several nieces and nephews; and her constant companion care dog, Jennifer.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Visitation will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon at the GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD, 333 West Church Street, Sheridan, IL 60551. Burial will take place at the Sheridan Cemetery in Sheridan, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the Sheridan EMS Service, 405 N. Bushnell St, Sheridan, IL 60551; Sheridan UM Church, 219 S Bushnell St, Sheridan, IL 60551; or Sheridan Historical Society, 185 N. Robinson St, Sheridan, IL; or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Foradditional information, 815-496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com