|
|
Alfred Schank
Born: July 16, 1942
Died: April 5, 2020
Alfred "Nick" Schank, 77, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, peacefully at home.
Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nick was born July 16, 1942, in Ottawa, to Bernell Delbert "Nick" and Verda Belle (Enockson) Schank. In 1963, he married Dorothy Woller of Marseilles who survives.
He was employed by Northern Illinois Gas Company for over thirty-five years until his retirement. He was involved in Ottawa Baseball Boosters. Nick was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, where he served on the board.
Nick is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children, Stephen Schank of Mendota, Cindy Schank of Ottawa, and Tricia (Robert) Kooi of Peru; one grandson, Nickolas Langloss of Princeton; and one sister, Patti (Fletcher) Smith of Marseilles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151