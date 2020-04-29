|
Alice Louise Gualandi
Born: November 16, 1926
Died: April 27, 2020
Alice Louise Gualandi, 93, formerly of Wenona, died Monday morning April 27, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru, where she resided for the last 3 years.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with the Franciscan Friars officiating.
The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling arrangements.
Alice was born in Herscher, IL on November 16, 1926, the daughter of George and Josephine (Ebert) Hartman. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who enjoyed the many visits she had with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Her famous chocolate pudding and cherry pie was requested by her family when they came to see her. The holidays were a special time of her life when she was surrounded by the family and enjoyed eating homemade ravioli's.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Altar and Rosary Society.
Alice is survived by four children, Richard (Jolene) Gualandi of Dixon, Debby (Jerry) Kuehn of Wenona, Christy Aeschliman of Wenona and Kevin (Tammy) Gualandi of Brookhaven, MS; eight granddaughters, three great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters and one sister Ethel Simoneau.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 2014, one great granddaughter Reagan Kuehn, four brothers, Joseph, John, Delbert and Donald; six sisters,Myrtle, Leona, Dorothy, Mary, Lucille and Rosalie.
Memorialsmay be made to the family.
Online Condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com