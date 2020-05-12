Alice Mae Frandin
Alice Mae Frandin

Born: January 18, 1933; in Ottawa, IL

Died: May 7, 2020; in Greenville, SC

Alice Mae Frandin, 87, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Waterstone on Augusta in Greenville, South Carolina.

Funeral services will be private with Reverend Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alice was born January 18, 1933, in Ottawa, to Minnie (Hogue) Corrie. On September 12, 1952, she married Richard Frandin of Marseilles who preceded her in death in 2008.

She was employed as a supervisor for Burns Security at the LaSalle County Nuclear Plant. She was a member of the Marseilles First Baptist Church.

She loved nature and the outdoors, and the spring beauties that carpeted her lawn every spring. She had many little dogs and cats she loved throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, to visit her niece, Gladys Ettinger. She also enjoyed extensive travel across the United States. At home, there was never an offbeat route she wouldn?t choose over a main road. She was a talented seamstress, sewing since she was a child. She also sewed and altered clothing for her children and family. She and her husband, Richard, enjoyed life on their property in Marseilles.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Richard) Kolesar of Marseilles, Carol (Timothy) Chevalia of Travelers Rest, SC, and Lori (Scott) McConnaughhay of Ottawa; two sons, Timothy Frandin of Ottawa and David Frandin of Marseilles; fourteen grandchildren, Melanie (Shane) Hallam, Jody Davis, Jessica (Joe) Dapper, Kevin and Steven (Lisa) Chevalia, Doug, Dustin, Geniese, and Kristina McConnaughhay, and Erik, Michael, Joshua, Haley, and Caitlynn Frandin; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; one sister, Helen Schiradelly; and four brothers, Robert, Glen, Clarence, and John Corrie.

Memorials may be given to the Marseilles First Baptist Church or the Marseilles Lions Club.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
