Allen C. Wawak
Born: May 25, 1938
Died: March 20, 2020
Allen C. Wawak, age 81, of Ottawa, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with his loving family nearby.
Services will be announced at a later date upon suspension of restrictions of social activity. Interment will be in Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Allen was born May 25, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Charles and Hazel (Forrest) Wawak. He married Virginia "Ginny" Pike September 14, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottawa. Allen is survived by Ginny, his devoted wife of 56 years; daughters, Susan (Michael) Abbott of Wayne, IL, Jennifer (Rick) Smith of Geneva, IL and Allison (Jeff) VanDerStuyf of Goodyear, AZ; grandchildren, Cole, Sydney and Mason Abbott, Max, Alex, Riley and Taylor Smith, Mackenzie, Griffin and Conner VanDerStuyf. He also leaves a brother, Richard "Rick" (Mary) Wawak of Villa Park, IL; and sisters, Carole Tarvash of Albuquerque, NM, Joyce Annanie of Myrtle Beach, SC and Marilyn Zmich of Conway, SC. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Wawak.
Al retired (technically, never really did) from Prestige Nursery Garden Center, a family-run business he and Ginny owned and operated for over 50 years. He was a member of Fox River Lutheran Church and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Al's passions were working hard and starting a million projects all at the same time. He enjoyed anything NASCAR. He loved to turn a wrench and spent countless hours in his "bus barn" working on his pride and joy, his Prevost bus. He always wanted the bus ready so he could jump behind the wheel and get on the road.
Most of all, Allen dearly loved his family and many friends, by whom he will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fox River Lutheran Church to establish a Prayer Garden in Allen?s memory. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.